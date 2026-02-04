Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $4.42 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,792 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,000. Cheniere Energy makes up about 0.8% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 250.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $283.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $251.00 target price on Cheniere Energy in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $282.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $210.79 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.20 and a 12-month high of $246.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.61.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.37%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

