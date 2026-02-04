RCS Financial Planning LLC Has $900,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

RCS Financial Planning LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 53.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,985 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $118.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.