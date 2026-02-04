Equity Investment Corp Sells 833,916 Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Equity Investment Corp reduced its stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,458,207 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 833,916 shares during the quarter. Barrick Mining makes up 2.4% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.20% of Barrick Mining worth $113,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $926,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at about $1,666,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:B opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 24.53%.The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cormark raised Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Barrick Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

