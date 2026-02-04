Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,542 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 319.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $26.94.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

