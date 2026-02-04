Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,607 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,635.7% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $92,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $73.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.96. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $92.65.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

