Analysts Set SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Target Price at $137.67

Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.6667.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $140.00 price target on SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research cut SharkNinja from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Read Our Latest Report on SharkNinja
SharkNinja Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,773,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter worth $81,983,000. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,788,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,048,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $46,772,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.
SharkNinja Company Profile
SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.
Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.
Featured Articles
