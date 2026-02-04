Analysts Set SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Target Price at $137.67

Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.6667.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $140.00 price target on SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research cut SharkNinja from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE:SN opened at $119.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. SharkNinja has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $129.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,773,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter worth $81,983,000. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,788,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,048,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $46,772,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

