Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,229 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $17,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

SCHV stock opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

