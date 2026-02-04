Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $70.96 Million Stock Position in Acushnet $GOLF

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 903,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,897 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $70,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 83.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 78.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Acushnet
In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $1,693,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 76,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,667.96. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Eugene Maher sold 26,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,137,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,596,458.36. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 71,460 shares of company stock worth $5,786,311 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Acushnet Price Performance
NYSE:GOLF opened at $99.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.55. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Acushnet had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $657.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Acushnet Profile
Acushnet Holdings Corp., traded on the NYSE under the symbol GOLF, is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of golf equipment, footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s portfolio encompasses a range of golf lifestyle products, with a focus on innovation, performance and quality for players of all skill levels.
At the core of Acushnet’s product lineup is the Titleist brand, globally recognized for its Tour-level golf balls and precision-engineered clubs. FootJoy offers golf shoes, gloves and apparel that blend comfort, style and technical performance, while Scotty Cameron putters and Vokey design wedges cater to players seeking exacting standards in feel and accuracy.
