TechTarget (TTGT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its results after the market closes on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect TechTarget to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $140.9080 million for the quarter.

Shares of TTGT opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 78.7% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 75,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 33,165 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 1,881.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,242,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,513 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 99,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter worth $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

TechTarget, Inc operates as a specialized media and information services company focused on the technology sector. Through a network of over 140 online channels and dedicated sites covering a wide range of IT topics—from cloud computing and cybersecurity to data analytics and storage—the company delivers targeted content, research, and insights to enterprise technology buyers. TechTarget’s offerings enable technology vendors and service providers to engage with qualified audiences at every stage of the purchasing cycle.

The company’s core products include purchase intent data solutions and lead-generation platforms designed to identify and nurture prospects actively researching technology solutions.

