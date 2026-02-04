BHP Group (LON:BHP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,713 and last traded at GBX 2,709, with a volume of 1494646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,654.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,000 price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,400 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,100.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03. The stock has a market cap of £135.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,312.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,133.82.

We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition.

A resources mix for today and for the future.

Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle. We aim to do this through owning a portfolio of world class assets with exposure to highly attractive commodities that benefit from the mega-trends playing out in the world around us, by operating them exceptionally well, by maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and through being industry leaders in sustainability and the creation of social value.

We are a global business with over 9,000 suppliers around the world, many of which are small to medium-sized businesses that are local to our assets.

