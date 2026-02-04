Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Trading 32.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report) shares were up 32.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.79 and last traded at GBX 3.77. Approximately 3,609,427 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 634% from the average daily volume of 491,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85.

Gem Diamonds Stock Up 65.3%

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.98. The company has a market cap of £6.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds is a leading global diamond producer of high value diamonds. The Company owns 70% of the Letšeng mine in Lesotho. The Letšeng mine is famous for the production of large, top colour, exceptional white diamonds, making it the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.

