Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,256,450 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 1,755,818 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,457 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,457 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,816,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after buying an additional 153,870 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.2% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,303,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,319,000 after buying an additional 64,311 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 816,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 78,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 279.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 248,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FMS stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

FMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial set a $28.00 price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is the world’s largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The company’s primary business activities encompass the operation of dialysis clinics and the manufacture and distribution of dialysis equipment, dialysis machines, dialyzers, consumables and related therapies. Through its global network of clinics, Fresenius Medical Care delivers comprehensive kidney care, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, patient education and support services.

In its products segment, the company designs and produces dialysis machines, water treatment systems and disposables such as high‐flux dialyzers and bloodlines.

