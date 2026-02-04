Walrus (WAL) One Day Volume Tops $11.47 Million

Walrus (WAL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. Walrus has a total market cap of $151.74 million and approximately $11.47 million worth of Walrus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walrus token can currently be bought for $0.0943 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Walrus has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Walrus alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76,237.86 or 1.00378993 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Walrus Profile

Walrus’ genesis date was March 24th, 2025. Walrus’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,609,791,667 tokens. The official message board for Walrus is discord.gg/walrusprotocol. Walrus’ official Twitter account is @walrusprotocol. The official website for Walrus is www.walrus.xyz.

Buying and Selling Walrus

According to CryptoCompare, “Walrus (WAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Sui Network platform. Walrus has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 1,609,791,667 in circulation. The last known price of Walrus is 0.09438037 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $11,691,268.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.walrus.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walrus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walrus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walrus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Walrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Walrus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.