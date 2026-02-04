Kite One Day Trading Volume Reaches $39.25 Million (KITE)

Kite (KITE) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, Kite has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kite has a market cap of $0.27 and $39.25 million worth of Kite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kite coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76,237.86 or 1.00378993 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kite Coin Profile

Kite launched on November 2nd, 2025. Kite’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1 coins. Kite’s official message board is medium.com/@kiteai. Kite’s official Twitter account is @gokiteai. Kite’s official website is gokite.ai.

Kite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kite (KITE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Kite has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Kite is 0.14592867 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $40,700,621.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gokite.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

