Georgina Energy (LON:GEX) Stock Price Down 11.2% – Here’s Why

Georgina Energy (LON:GEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 and last traded at GBX 7.99. 1,594,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,966,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.

Georgina Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.69.

About Georgina Energy

Georgina Energy is a Helium & Hydrogen development and production company, based in Australia.

Georgina Energy aims to become a leading player in the global energy market and is focused on establishing itself among the top producers of helium and hydrogen worldwide. With a strategic approach and leveraging the experienced management team’s expertise, Georgina Energy aims to capitalize on opportunities in these critical energy sectors.

The projects benefit from established infrastructure and a reliable supply chain, offering significant resource potential through low-risk, cost-effective drilling projects.

Georgina Energy has two principal onshore interests held through its wholly owned Australian subsidiary, Westmarket O&G.

