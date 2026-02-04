Cigna Group (CI) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.90 per share and revenue of $69.5253 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Cigna Group Stock Up 1.5%

Cigna Group stock opened at $275.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.05. The company has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.27. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.51 and a fifty-two week high of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Cigna Group by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 488 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 235.9% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at $10,287,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 402,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.