Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:RNEW) Trading Down 11.6% – Here’s What Happened

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.19 and last traded at GBX 0.19. Approximately 62,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 733,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22.
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £262,348.20, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.23.
About Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.
