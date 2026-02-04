iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 81,464,227 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the December 31st total of 63,547,370 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,607,466 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 37.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 37.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,607,466 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 202,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,431,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,544,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.70. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.08 and a 12-month high of $81.36.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider. The Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include consumer services, financial, industrials, and oil and gas companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.