B3 (Base) (B3) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.82 Million

B3 (Base) (B3) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, B3 (Base) has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One B3 (Base) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. B3 (Base) has a market capitalization of $13.21 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of B3 (Base) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get B3 (Base) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,237.86 or 1.00378993 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About B3 (Base)

B3 (Base)’s genesis date was February 9th, 2025. B3 (Base)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,292,670,212 tokens. The official website for B3 (Base) is b3.fun. B3 (Base)’s official Twitter account is @b3dotfun.

B3 (Base) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “B3 (Base) (B3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. B3 (Base) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 31,909,177,083 in circulation. The last known price of B3 (Base) is 0.0006263 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,834,925.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://b3.fun/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3 (Base) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade B3 (Base) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase B3 (Base) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for B3 (Base) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for B3 (Base) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.