Wayfinder 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.26 Million (PROMPT)

Wayfinder (PROMPT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. Wayfinder has a market cap of $13.51 million and approximately $16.26 million worth of Wayfinder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wayfinder has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wayfinder token can now be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76,237.86 or 1.00378993 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wayfinder Profile

Wayfinder’s genesis date was April 10th, 2025. Wayfinder’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,900,304 tokens. The official website for Wayfinder is www.wayfinder.ai. Wayfinder’s official Twitter account is @aiwayfinder.

Buying and Selling Wayfinder

According to CryptoCompare, “Wayfinder (PROMPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wayfinder has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 406,280,340 in circulation. The last known price of Wayfinder is 0.06138907 USD and is up 8.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $16,118,032.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wayfinder.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wayfinder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wayfinder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wayfinder using one of the exchanges listed above.

