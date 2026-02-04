Camden Property Trust (CPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect Camden Property Trust to post earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $393.0450 million for the quarter. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 6.830-6.87 EPS. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 17.15%.The business had revenue of $398.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Camden Property Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $106.83 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.17 and a one year high of $126.55. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.65.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $617,176.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 295,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,573,226.76. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 5,627 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $617,225.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 141,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,556,345.49. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 52,288 shares of company stock worth $5,741,857 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,846,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,718 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 22.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,737,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,564,000 after buying an additional 315,244 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 379.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,557,000 after buying an additional 249,705 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,472,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 431,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,034,000 after acquiring an additional 191,376 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPT

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company’s core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden’s asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden’s portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.