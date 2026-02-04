Ripple USD (RLUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Ripple USD (RLUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Ripple USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripple USD has a total market cap of $53.09 million and $262.54 million worth of Ripple USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripple USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,237.86 or 1.00378993 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ripple USD Token Profile

Ripple USD’s total supply is 1,494,455,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,100,129 tokens. Ripple USD’s official website is ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin. Ripple USD’s official Twitter account is @ripple.

Buying and Selling Ripple USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripple USD (RLUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. Ripple USD has a current supply of 1,494,455,995.32928564. The last known price of Ripple USD is 0.99919893 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $258,999,876.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripple USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripple USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripple USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

