Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading Up 39.1% – Here’s Why

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 39.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 1,097,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,379,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Noble Mineral Exploration Trading Up 39.1%

The stock has a market cap of C$22.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 16.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

