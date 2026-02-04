Spore (SPORE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Spore (SPORE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, Spore has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Spore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spore has a total market cap of $273.54 thousand and $100.65 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spore alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76,237.86 or 1.00378993 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Spore

Spore’s genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Spore’s total supply is 30,536,848,494,833,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,161,824,716,618,124 tokens. Spore’s official message board is sporeproject.medium.com. The official website for Spore is sporeproject.com. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spore

According to CryptoCompare, “Spore (SPORE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Spore has a current supply of 30,536,848,494,833,832. The last known price of Spore is 0 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $89.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sporeproject.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.