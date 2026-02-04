Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 79,569 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,587,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 79,569 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $548,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Bernstein reaffirmed an Outperform rating and a $405 price target, arguing the company remains attractively valued on forward P/E and that long-term fundamentals still support upside.

Long-term bull case highlighted: commentary that UNH could "reach new heights by 2030" emphasizes durable cash flow, Optum AI/efficiency levers and a large addressable market — this supports investor interest at current depressed levels.

Social and institutional reaction summary: Q4 commentary spurred heavy social-media discussion and noted insider/institutional moves (mixed buying and selling); some investors view the pullback as value given large positions from long-only investors (e.g., Buffett).

In broader market lists, UNH continues to be recommended by some long-term stock pickers (e.g., Buffett-influenced lists), which can attract buy interest even amid near-term volatility.

Q4 results and CMS notice are the main near-term negatives: Q4 revenue (~$113.2B) narrowly missed estimates, the medical-care ratio rose to ~89.1%, and company comments on shedding ~1.3–1.4M Medicare members to protect margins signal near-term enrollment headwinds. Separately, CMS's 2027 advance MA rate notice (near-flat ~0.09%) fueled concern about reimbursement pressure. These items are weighing on sentiment and consensus near-term forecasts.

Analysts have trimmed price targets recently (examples: Truist to $370, Wells Fargo trimmed targets, JPMorgan lowered its target to $389), reflecting tighter near-term earnings/reimbursement assumptions — this compresses upside from current levels and can pressure the stock until visibility improves.

Analysts have trimmed price targets recently (examples: Truist to $370, Wells Fargo trimmed targets, JPMorgan lowered its target to $389), reflecting tighter near-term earnings/reimbursement assumptions — this compresses upside from current levels and can pressure the stock until visibility improves. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and reimbursement risk remains a recurring theme in recent coverage; analysts and articles note that regulatory uncertainty could continue to pressure growth and margins until Medicare-Advantage rate clarity and utilization trends normalize. Analysts Trim Targets Forbes on Valuation

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $284.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $257.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $606.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.46.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

