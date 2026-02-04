Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Trading Up 25.8% – Still a Buy?

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) was up 25.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.12 and last traded at GBX 0.11. Approximately 520,607,688 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 564% from the average daily volume of 78,412,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.06. The company has a market cap of £4.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -174.21, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia. The company also has a 10% working interest in the Riverbend project located in the Jasper County, Texas; and 58.084% working interest in the Eagle Oil Pool Development project located in the San Joaquin Basin, southern California.

