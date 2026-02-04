OpenLedger Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (OPEN)

OpenLedger (OPEN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One OpenLedger token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenLedger has a market capitalization of $34.95 million and approximately $10.68 million worth of OpenLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OpenLedger has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76,237.86 or 1.00378993 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

OpenLedger Profile

OpenLedger’s genesis date was September 8th, 2025. OpenLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,500,000 tokens. OpenLedger’s official Twitter account is @openledgerhq. The official website for OpenLedger is www.openledger.xyz. The official message board for OpenLedger is www.openledger.xyz/blog.

OpenLedger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenLedger (OPEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. OpenLedger has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 215,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of OpenLedger is 0.16686037 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $11,922,068.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.openledger.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

