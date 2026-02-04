Short Interest in Global Infrastructure Active ETF (NASDAQ:RIFR) Rises By 27.8%

Global Infrastructure Active ETF (NASDAQ:RIFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,632 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 13,017 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,663 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,663 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIFR. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Infrastructure Active ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Global Infrastructure Active ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Infrastructure Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Infrastructure Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Infrastructure Active ETF in the second quarter worth $588,000.

Global Infrastructure Active ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ RIFR opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. Global Infrastructure Active ETF has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87.

Global Infrastructure Active ETF Announces Dividend

Global Infrastructure Active ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.2518 per share. This represents a yield of 98.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th.

Russell Investments Exchange Traded Funds – Global Infrastructure Active ETF is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Russell Investment Management, LLC . The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc, Cohen & Steers UK Limited, Cohen & Steers Asia Limited and First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through other funds in stocks of companies operating across ownership or operation of infrastructure assets, such as the physical structures, networks and systems of transportation, energy, water and sewage, medical facilities, government facilities and communication assets sectors.

