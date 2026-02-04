Synaptics (SYNA) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $300.3080 million for the quarter. Synaptics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.300 EPS. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $292.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.93 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synaptics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.72. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $94.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.96.

In other news, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $25,478.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,647.75. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vikram Gupta sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,506,150. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,906 shares of company stock worth $698,177. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 186.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 443,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,744,000 after buying an additional 288,523 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 376.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 156,671 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 322.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 97,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 68.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,446,000 after purchasing an additional 97,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 95.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 191,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 93,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Synaptics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.56.

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

