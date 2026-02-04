Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Stock Price Down 11.2% – Here’s Why

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.25 and last traded at $30.25. 2,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 25,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Altus Group in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Altus Group Price Performance

About Altus Group

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65.

Altus Group is a provider of integrated software, data and advisory solutions for the global commercial real estate industry. The company’s software suite includes valuation and asset management products designed to streamline financial analysis and reporting, most notably its ARGUS platform. In addition, Altus Group offers data solutions that aggregate property intelligence, market benchmarks and portfolio performance metrics, enabling investors, owners and operators to make informed decisions across the real estate lifecycle.

Through its advisory services segment, Altus Group delivers consulting expertise in areas such as property tax, cost management, valuation and project leadership.

