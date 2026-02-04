Hub Group (HUBG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $917.1870 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Hub Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $51.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In related news, Director Gary Yablon bought 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.73 per share, with a total value of $199,671.18. Following the purchase, the director owned 32,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,381.94. This represents a 16.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Phillip D. Yeager sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $1,397,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 168,315 shares in the company, valued at $7,351,999.20. This trade represents a 15.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 3.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 271.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 333.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 884.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 111.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on Hub Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 target price on Hub Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI set a $53.00 price target on shares of Hub Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Hub Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

