Tapestry (TPR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $2.2892 billion for the quarter. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Tapestry had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 116.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tapestry to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tapestry Price Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $126.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tapestry has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $136.04.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $2,982,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 86,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,919,062.88. The trade was a 25.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 18,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $1,970,550.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 148,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,533,422.65. This trade represents a 11.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 115,485 shares of company stock valued at $12,034,058 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 937 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

