WisdomTree Core Laddered Municipal Fund (NASDAQ:WTMU) Short Interest Up 23.1% in January

WisdomTree Core Laddered Municipal Fund (NASDAQ:WTMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,023 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 8,141 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,493 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,493 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Core Laddered Municipal Fund stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Core Laddered Municipal Fund (NASDAQ:WTMU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. WisdomTree Core Laddered Municipal Fund makes up about 0.7% of Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC owned approximately 52.96% of WisdomTree Core Laddered Municipal Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get WisdomTree Core Laddered Municipal Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Core Laddered Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WisdomTree Core Laddered Municipal Fund stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71. WisdomTree Core Laddered Municipal Fund has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $26.30.

WisdomTree Core Laddered Municipal Fund Cuts Dividend

About WisdomTree Core Laddered Municipal Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Core Laddered Municipal Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to generate current income exempt from federal income taxes. The fund employs a laddered maturity strategy, investing in municipal debt securities with an average duration between four and eight years. It may invest up to 30% of its net assets in municipal securities subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Core Laddered Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Core Laddered Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.