Critical Contrast: Figma (NYSE:FIG) versus Bigcommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Bigcommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) and Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Bigcommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Bigcommerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bigcommerce and Figma”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bigcommerce $334.94 million 0.76 -$17.62 million ($0.22) -14.50 Figma $749.01 million 11.90 -$732.12 million ($2.68) -8.00

Bigcommerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Figma. Bigcommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Figma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bigcommerce and Figma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bigcommerce 0 0 1 0 3.00 Figma 1 8 4 0 2.23

Bigcommerce presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 244.83%. Figma has a consensus target price of $47.75, suggesting a potential upside of 122.82%. Given Bigcommerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bigcommerce is more favorable than Figma.

Profitability

This table compares Bigcommerce and Figma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bigcommerce N/A N/A N/A Figma -99.32% -84.34% -48.79%

Summary

Bigcommerce beats Figma on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bigcommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Figma

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb. Behind each of these products is a cross-functional team responsible for bringing them to life. In Figma, designers work alongside developers, product managers (“PMs”), researchers, marketers, writers, and other non-designers who, in the three months ended March 31, 2025, made up two-thirds of our more than 13 million monthly active users(1). Together, these teams share and explore ideas, align on a vision, visualize concepts, and translate them into coded products — all on a single, connected, AI-powered platform that collaborators around the world can access with a URL. Our focus on the entire lifecycle of software creation reflects our ability to rapidly bring new products onto Figma’s browser-based platform and our belief that design spans far beyond a single step or role. We take this expansive view because design is more than how something looks, or even feels; design is also how something works — and in today’s increasingly digital-first world, what sets brands and companies apart. As AI makes software much easier to create, and as organizations across industries and geographies continue to invest heavily in digital transformation, better-designed digital products and experiences have become even more critical to a company’s success. That’s why 95% of the Fortune 500 and 78% of the Forbes Global 2000 used Figma in March 2025. These companies understand deeply that great design is what attracts and wins user loyalty, especially in a world where a business’ interactions with its customers are increasingly digital. Figma has been fortunate to play a part in, and benefit from, the growing global movement to elevate design and the craft of building software. Millions of people use Figma every week, often for hours a day, and as more users have come to our platform, our business has grown. (1) We define monthly active users as the number of unique users that access at least one of our products during a given month. A Paid Customer typically includes multiple unique users. When reporting monthly active users during a quarter or other period of time, we report the number of monthly active users during the month with the highest number of active users during such period. Our principal executive offices are located in San Francisco, California.

