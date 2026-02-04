Alkaline Water (CVE:WTER) Stock Price Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Alkaline Water Company Inc (CVE:WTER – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.28. Approximately 6,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 15,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.
Alkaline Water Trading Down 0.8%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$75.50 million and a PE ratio of -3.79.
Alkaline Water Company Profile
The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alkaline Water
- The day the gold market broke
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.