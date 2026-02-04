Comparing Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) & Brady (NYSE:BRC)

Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) and Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Mobilicom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Brady shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Mobilicom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Brady shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Mobilicom has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brady has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobilicom $3.18 million 24.33 -$8.01 million N/A N/A Brady $1.51 billion 2.77 $189.26 million $4.09 21.69

This table compares Mobilicom and Brady”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than Mobilicom.

Profitability

This table compares Mobilicom and Brady’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A Brady 12.74% 19.06% 13.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Mobilicom and Brady, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobilicom 1 1 2 0 2.25 Brady 0 0 1 1 3.50

Mobilicom presently has a consensus target price of $2,750.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40,104.68%. Given Mobilicom’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mobilicom is more favorable than Brady.

Summary

Brady beats Mobilicom on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions. Mobilicom Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Shoham, Israel.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification. It also provides name tags, badges, lanyards, rigid card printing systems, and access control software for people identification; and wristbands, labels, printing systems, and other products for tracking and improving the safety of patients. In addition, the company offers workplace safety, identification, and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, and markings; informational signage and markings; asset tracking labels; facility safety and personal protection equipment; first-aid products; and other compliance products for process, government, education, construction, and utilities industries. Further, it provides stock and custom identification products; and sells related resale products. The company serves industrial and electronic manufacturing, healthcare, chemical, oil, gas, automotive, aerospace, governments, mass transit, electrical contractors, education, leisure and entertainment, telecommunications, and other industries through distributors, direct sales force, and digital channels. Brady Corporation was incorporated in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

