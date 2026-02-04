Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 381,785 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the December 31st total of 298,563 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Storebrand ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Storebrand ASA stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Storebrand ASA has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49.

About Storebrand ASA

Storebrand ASA is a leading Norwegian financial services group specializing in long-term savings and insurance solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, the company traces its roots to the 18th century and has grown into one of the foremost providers of life insurance, pensions, and health-related coverage in the Nordic region.

The company’s core activities encompass individual and corporate pension plans, life and non-life insurance products, and comprehensive health insurance services. Through its subsidiaries, Storebrand offers defined contribution and defined benefit schemes, personal pension savings accounts, and disability protection.

