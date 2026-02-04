Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Short Interest Update

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 367,702 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 437,021 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,319,368 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,319,368 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denver PWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 650,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,255,000 after acquiring an additional 30,453 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 85.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 45,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Seneca Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Seneca Financial Advisors LLC now owns 696,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,634,000 after purchasing an additional 100,076 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.