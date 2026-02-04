PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $153.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.7143.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $143.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $92.61 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $160.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $538.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 24.48%.PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $464,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,633 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,048.12. The trade was a 6.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $1,111,529.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 216,475 shares in the company, valued at $27,420,888.25. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,758 shares of company stock worth $9,967,733. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,832,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,463,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,248,000 after buying an additional 226,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after buying an additional 41,124 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 570,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,816,000 after buying an additional 31,743 shares during the period. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,268,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More PennyMac Financial Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting PennyMac Financial Services this week:

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (NYSE: PFSI) is a leading mortgage banking company based in Westlake Village, California. The firm operates through two primary business segments: Production and Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR). In its Production segment, PennyMac originates residential mortgage loans through retail, wholesale and correspondent channels, focusing on both purchase and refinance transactions. The MSR segment involves the acquisition and servicing of mortgage loans, whereby the company earns fees for managing loan portfolios on behalf of investors.

Since its founding in 2008, PennyMac has grown through a combination of organic origination and strategic acquisition of servicing rights, positioning itself as one of the largest residential mortgage loan servicers in the United States.

Read More

