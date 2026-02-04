RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF) Short Interest Up 29.2% in January

RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 190,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 147,028 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

RemeGen Price Performance

Shares of RemeGen stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. RemeGen has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91.

RemeGen Company Profile

RemeGen Co, Ltd. is a Shanghai-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of innovative antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and immunology. Since its founding in 2009, RemeGen has built a portfolio of antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs), monoclonal antibodies and bispecific antibodies aimed at addressing a range of solid tumors and immune-related conditions. The company leverages its in-house discovery, engineering and manufacturing capabilities to advance its pipeline from preclinical stages through clinical trials.

RemeGen’s lead product candidate, Disitamab Vedotin (RC48), is a HER2-targeting ADC that has received regulatory approval in China for HER2-positive gastric cancer and urothelial carcinoma.

