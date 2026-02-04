Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Trading Up 9.6% – What’s Next?

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) rose 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.6290 and last traded at $0.6160. Approximately 332,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 714,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5620.

Bear Creek Mining Trading Up 9.6%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

About Bear Creek Mining

(Get Free Report)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation is a Canada‐based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing precious and base metal projects in Latin America. The company’s primary objective is to delineate economic mineral resources, complete feasibility studies and secure the necessary permits to move its projects toward production. Bear Creek operates with a commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement in the regions where it holds tenure.

Its flagship asset is the Corani silver‐lead‐zinc project located in southern Peru, one of the largest undeveloped silver deposits globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.