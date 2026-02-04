WEC Energy Group (WEC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $2.1869 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

NYSE:WEC opened at $112.29 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $96.37 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $125.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.33.

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

