Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Trading 0.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $32.74. 380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 591% from the average session volume of 55 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Rockwool A/S Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.37.

Get Rockwool A/S alerts:

Rockwool A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ROCKWOOL A/S is a Denmark-based manufacturer specializing in stone wool insulation solutions. The company produces a range of mineral wool products designed to improve energy efficiency, fire safety and acoustic performance in residential, commercial and industrial buildings. Its core technology transforms volcanic rock into durable fiber mats that serve as high-performance thermal and sound barriers.

The company’s product portfolio includes façade and roof insulation, cavity wall systems, acoustic ceiling panels and HVAC duct and pipe insulation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwool A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwool A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.