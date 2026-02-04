Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Shares Up 18.8% – Still a Buy?

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 18.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.58. 10,472,885 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72,933% from the average session volume of 14,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures.

