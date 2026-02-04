Malibu Boats (MBUU) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect Malibu Boats to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $181.9580 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $654.78 million, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45.

Malibu Boats declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 19th that allows the company to repurchase $70.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MBUU shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of performance sport boats for the recreational boating market. The company’s product portfolio includes the premium Malibu® brand and the value-oriented Axis® Wake Research line, as well as Cobalt® boats following its 2020 acquisition. Malibu’s vessels are engineered to serve water-sports enthusiasts, with models optimized for wakeboarding, wakesurfing and waterskiing.

Founded in 1982 by water-sports enthusiast Jack Springer, Malibu Boats is headquartered in Loudon, Tennessee.

