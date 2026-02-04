CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

CEZ, a. s. Trading Down 0.3%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00.

About CEZ, a. s.

CEZ, a. s. is a leading Central and Southeastern European energy conglomerate headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic. The company operates as an integrated utility, with core businesses spanning power generation, distribution and trading. CEZ also provides natural gas and heat supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it sources coal through its mining operations to support its thermal power plants.

Established in 1992 through the consolidation of the Czech Republic’s state-owned energy assets, CEZ has expanded its footprint across Bulgaria, Romania, Poland and Germany.

Featured Articles

