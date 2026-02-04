Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Trading Up 2.5% – What’s Next?

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.8250 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 38,116 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 35,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Iluka Resources Stock Up 2.5%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources is a leading global mineral sands company headquartered in Perth, Western Australia. The company specialises in the exploration, mining, processing and marketing of heavy mineral products, primarily ilmenite, rutile and zircon. These commodities are critical feedstocks for the manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments, ceramic tiles, welding rod coatings and various other industrial applications. Iluka also produces synthetic rutile and is involved in the recovery of rare earth elements as part of its resource development strategy.

Iluka’s operations are predominantly located in Australia, with large-scale mineral sands projects in South and Western Australia, including the Jacinth-Ambrosia and Eneabba deposits.

