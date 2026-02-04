Maase Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MAAS) Short Interest Update

Maase Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,285 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 7,580 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,474 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,474 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Maase Trading Up 1.7%

MAAS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.11. 11,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,674. Maase has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13.

Maase Company Profile

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; and corporate financing services. Puyi Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

