Maase Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MAAS) Short Interest Update

Maase Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,285 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 7,580 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,474 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,474 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Maase Trading Up 1.7%
MAAS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.11. 11,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,674. Maase has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13.
Maase Company Profile
