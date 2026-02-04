Brokerages Set Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) PT at GBX 411

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 411.

RTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 380 target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 470 to GBX 500 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 284 to GBX 300 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.

RTO opened at GBX 462 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 446.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 406.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 306 and a 52 week high of GBX 483.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers. The company provides hygiene services, including the provision and maintenance of products, such as soap and hand sanitizer dispensers, hand dryers, air care and purification, cubicle and surface sanitizers, feminine hygiene units, toilet paper dispensers, and floor protection mats.

