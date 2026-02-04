Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives C$52.72 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.72.

QBR.B has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on Quebecor from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$51.75 to C$51.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th.

Quebecor Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of TSE QBR.B opened at C$50.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97. Quebecor has a one year low of C$31.87 and a one year high of C$53.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. Quebecor had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.99%.

About Quebecor

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec. In addition to the quadruple-play services Quebecor offers a French-language subscription video on demand service and has a media segment that owns and operates television stations publishes newspapers and magazines and produces and distributes films and television shows.

